Lubbock Fire Rescue investigating blaze at Brink's Suzuki
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after reports of a structure fire Sunday afternoon at Brink's Suzuki. Several Lubbock Fire Rescue units responded to the fire about 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of 58th Street.
