Lubbock Adult Activity Center hosts New Year's Eve Gala
Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host its annual New Year's Eve Gala on December 31, 2016, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Participants should wear their party best for an evening full of fun, food and dancing to live music by The Country Company. At midnight, party goers will enjoy sparkling cider and black-eyed peas and cornbread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|From the A-J's Pages: Burglaries, gambling, oth...
|Dec 12
|Dalila Hernandez
|2
|Lubbock's bounty of free museums lure visitors ...
|Dec 6
|Tom
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC