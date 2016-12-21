Lubbock Adult Activity Center hosts New Year's Eve Gala

Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host its annual New Year's Eve Gala on December 31, 2016, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Participants should wear their party best for an evening full of fun, food and dancing to live music by The Country Company. At midnight, party goers will enjoy sparkling cider and black-eyed peas and cornbread.

