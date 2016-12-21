Lee Lewis Construction Inc.: 40 years building a legacy

A Lubbock construction company is celebrating 40 years of work, which includes projects such as the Overton Hotel and Conference Center, the Dallas Convention Center, Toyota Stadium in Frisco and Walt Disney World's MGM Studios in Orlando. Lee Lewis founded his construction company in 1976 in Lubbock as Lee Lewis General Contractor Inc. In 1990, the company's name was changed to Lee Lewis Construction Inc. Lewis, a Texas Tech graduate, said the company has seen years of success due to his dedicated employees, the company's solid reputation and clients who have returned continuously for his company's services.

