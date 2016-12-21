Lee Lewis Construction Inc.: 40 years building a legacy
A Lubbock construction company is celebrating 40 years of work, which includes projects such as the Overton Hotel and Conference Center, the Dallas Convention Center, Toyota Stadium in Frisco and Walt Disney World's MGM Studios in Orlando. Lee Lewis founded his construction company in 1976 in Lubbock as Lee Lewis General Contractor Inc. In 1990, the company's name was changed to Lee Lewis Construction Inc. Lewis, a Texas Tech graduate, said the company has seen years of success due to his dedicated employees, the company's solid reputation and clients who have returned continuously for his company's services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|From the A-J's Pages: Burglaries, gambling, oth...
|Dec 12
|Dalila Hernandez
|2
|Lubbock's bounty of free museums lure visitors ...
|Dec 6
|Tom
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC