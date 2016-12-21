Hundreds still without power in South...

Hundreds still without power in Southwest Lubbock

Saturday Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A failure at an LP&L substation took out power to most of Southwest Lubbock on Saturday morning, as families gathered to begin their Christmas Weekend. Lubbock Power & Light says they experienced a lockout at a substation feeding a central portion of their service territory at 8:10 a.m. A message posted at 9:13 a.m. said, "Damaged equipment in the substation caused what is referred to as a lock out which means that the customers served off of the substation experience loss of power until the equipment is fixed and then all customers can be restored at once.

