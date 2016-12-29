Heat lamp in dog house suspected caus...

Heat lamp in dog house suspected cause of Lubbock house fire

10 hrs ago

Two people have been displaced from their home after a house fire that investigators believe was caused by a heat lamp in a nearby dog house Thursday morning in Lubbock. The fire was reported after 11 a.m. in the 4300 block of 61st Street, according to Steve Holland, a spokesman with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Lubbock, TX

