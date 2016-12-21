Goodwill asks residents to 'Donate Stuff. Create Jobs'
As many Americans continue to search for employment, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas encourages people to donate to Goodwill, as donations link directly to job creation in the community. Every 23 seconds of every business day, Goodwill helps someone find employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|From the A-J's Pages: Burglaries, gambling, oth...
|Dec 12
|Dalila Hernandez
|2
|Lubbock's bounty of free museums lure visitors ...
|Dec 6
|Tom
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC