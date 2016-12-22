Goodfellows: Bridge of Lubbock delivers help through ministry

The agency, directed by Whitney Owen and organized by a board of directors with the help of a volunteer staff, is one of six organizations sharing in the annual A-J Media Goodfellows program of gathering contributions for those in need at Christmastime. She said, "We want to be a ministry, because we want other people to see that hope and life in the Lord; but we also want to be the hands and feet of Jesus by being here, and just to satisfy their physical needs as well."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.