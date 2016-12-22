Goodfellows: Bridge of Lubbock delive...

Goodfellows: Bridge of Lubbock delivers help through ministry

The agency, directed by Whitney Owen and organized by a board of directors with the help of a volunteer staff, is one of six organizations sharing in the annual A-J Media Goodfellows program of gathering contributions for those in need at Christmastime. She said, "We want to be a ministry, because we want other people to see that hope and life in the Lord; but we also want to be the hands and feet of Jesus by being here, and just to satisfy their physical needs as well."

