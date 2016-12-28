Go, Christmas tree: City turning holiday evergreens into mulch
Through the end of January, residents can take their fresh-cut Christmas trees to any of the four recycling drop-off centers. The trees are processed by the city's mulch grinding machines, which produce a ground cover that residents can pick up for free throughout the year, said Penny Morin, collections manager with the city's solid waste department.
