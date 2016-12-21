Front brings rain, snow chances before warm, windy Christmas weekend
Cold, wet weather is returning to the South Plains to end the week, but forecasters expect warmer, gustier conditions by the Christmas weekend. Frigid air that moved into the region late Wednesday will blend with moisture from an upper-level low pressure system moving into the area from the Southwest overnight.
