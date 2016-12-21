From the A-J's Pages: Service clubs to observe - toy week' for Goodfellows
All Saints Episcopal School headmaster Kenneth H. Bastian Jr.'s term on the National Advisory Council on Educational Research and Improvement ends Sept. 30, 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|From the A-J's Pages: Burglaries, gambling, oth...
|Dec 12
|Dalila Hernandez
|2
|Lubbock's bounty of free museums lure visitors ...
|Dec 6
|Tom
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC