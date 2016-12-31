From the A-J's Pages: Lubbock ends - 66 with record construction, growth

Americans prepared Tuesday to rip down the final page of the 1991 calendar and ring out the auld with fireworks, champagne fizz and a little show biz. Lubbock construction, already impressive in national ranking and with a 10-year average of more than $47 million annually, apparently will continue at a busy pace in the New Year after gaining new heights in 1966.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.