DPS, parade participants recognized

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Texas Department of Public Safety, accompanied by Santa and Mrs. Claus, delivered more than 100 gifts to residents at the Lubbock State Supported Living Center yesterday. "DPS is proud to be a part of the Lubbock community protecting and serving our fellow Texans and neighbors," said DPS Region 5 Commander Gary Albus.

