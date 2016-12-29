DPS: 80-year-old woman dies after cra...

DPS: 80-year-old woman dies after crash with stolen vehicle

11 hrs ago

An 80-year-old woman was killed after investigators say her vehicle was struck by a stolen car that ran a stop sign Thursday afternoon in West Lubbock County. Sandra Wells of Denver City died after the crash that happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2641 and County Road 1700, according to Sgt.

Lubbock, TX

