Dolter to direct Lubbock production of - Tarzan'
The Lubbock debut of 2006 Disney-to-Broadway musical "Tarzan" will bestaged by Moonlight Broadway seven times over two weekends at theLubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Performances are at7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7, 2 p.m. Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.Jan. 14, and 2 p.m. Jan. 15. Adapted from the 1914 novel by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the musical is basedon the 1999 Disney animated film "Tarzan," with songs written by PhilCollins and a book by David Henry Hwang.
