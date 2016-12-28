City employee files personal injury lawsuit against Atmos Energy claiming injury from crash

A city of Lubbock employee is suing Atmos Energy for damages between $100,000-$200,000 stemming from an August road collapse wreck in South Lubbock. According to a lawsuit filed Dec. 22 in the 72nd District Court, Emiteria Pauda was driving a trash pick-up truck while working for the city near the intersection of 105th Street and Peoria Avenue when the road collapsed.

