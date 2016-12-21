Caught on Camera: Police search for lawn equipment burglars

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for two burglars who were caught on camera stealing lawn equipment out of a shed in the 2600 block of 111th Street on Dec. 18 around 2:15 a.m. The two burglars were caught on camera leaving the shed with the stolen items. The suspects left in a white SUV.

