Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock to honor Carrie Fisher with lightsaber vigil
Fearless princess. Wry, quick-witted scribe. Hollywood icon. This week the world lost the beloved Carrie Fisher, and to honor her immense legacy, the Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock is inviting Jedis of all ages to join them for a special lightsaber vigil.
