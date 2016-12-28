3 displaced after Lubbock house fire blamed on unattended cooking

Three people were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire that investigators believe was sparked by unattended cooking earlier in the day at a Southeast Lubbock house. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews - including four engines, a truck and two battalion chiefs - responded at 11:08 a.m. to the fire in the 100 block of East 78th Street, said LFR Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.