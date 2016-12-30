2 arrested, woman wanted in connection with stabbing in Central Lubbock

Lubbock Police have arrested two as the search continues for a woman they say is wanted for a vehicle theft in connection with the stabbing of 23-year-old Paublo Reyes in a Central Lubbock Neighborhood on Monday. Officials are searching for 21-year-old Ashly England, who is wanted for an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge for a car that was used and reportedly set afire following an incident at 5:57 p.m. in the 3400 block of 31st Street, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

