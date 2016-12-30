1989 attempted murder case resurfaces...

1989 attempted murder case resurfaces after shooting victim dies recently

10 hrs ago

As the year comes to an end, a 1989 attempted murder case resurfaced as the victim reportedly died this month after living more than two decades with injuries suffered in a motel shooting in Central Lubbock. Lubbock police records requested by A-J Media show 51-year-old Renee Lambert died on Dec. 2 after being shot in the head when she was 23 years old.

