Couple charged in uttering false checks for cattle

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday charged Robert J. Bell, 45, of 2863 Route 11, DeKalb, with two counts of felony first-degree scheme to defraud and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy, and charged Tabitha L. Kirkpatrick, 38, of the same address, with a count of fifth-degree conspiracy. Deputies charge that during the months of February and March, on Town Line and Kelly roads, the couple purchased cattle from local Amish people by writing checks drawn on closed accounts, then sold the cattle under Ms.

