Weapon, drugs allegedly found during Lowville traffic stop
Lawrence R. Widrick, 31, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and having an inadequate muffler, while Nichole L. Lyndaker, 34, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
