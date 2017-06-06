Star Lake man accused of raping teenage girl
Deputies said the charge stems from an incident involving a teenage female acquaintance, with whom they said Mr. Pomerville had forcible sexual intercourse in 2014 in West Turin. Mr. Pomerville was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana when deputies said they found marijuana on his person when he was taken into custody.
