Several calves die in West Martinsburg barn fire

Several calves died in a Sunday night fire that destroyed a main barn and milkhouse at a town of Martinsburg dairy farm. Martinsburg firefighters at 9:58 p.m. were called to a barn at West and Peebles roads owned by Bruce and Robin Steria, Flat Rock Road, and requested mutual aid from Lowville and Turin fire departments and tankers from 3-G, New Bremen and Copenhagen departments.

