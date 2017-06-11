Restoration, new sign at Old Lowville Cemetery to be celebrated
A dedication ceremony is planned next weekend at the village's oldest cemetery to celebrate a new historic marker and ongoing restoration efforts. The ceremony is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Lowville Cemetery off River and Jackson streets, also known as the Jackson Street Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|2 min
|apathetic
|20
|Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner...
|9 hr
|English
|17
|justin pate
|19 hr
|WHnO
|2
|what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Smart people
|28
|lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10)
|Sat
|NOSUMMER
|364
|No knock
|Sat
|snowden
|10
|Donald Trump
|Fri
|Putin
|62
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC