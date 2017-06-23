Piche returns to north country as Lewis County manager
After spending the past several years in Albany and the Midwest, Ryan M. Piche is back home in Northern New York. “It brought me back to my roots here in the north country,” Mr. Piche said of his new job as Lewis County manager, which he started Wednesday.
