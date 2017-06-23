Original Lewis clerka s office, Stillwater tower recommended for historic registers
The original Lewis County clerk's office and Stillwater fire tower have both been recommended for inclusion on state and national registers of historic places. “I congratulate the property owners for winning this notable distinction,” Rose Harvey, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in a release announcing 22 nominations throughout the state.
