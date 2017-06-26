Natural Bridge teen accused of underage alcohol possession in Lowville
Police said he was found with a beer during a routine traffic stop at 4:03 a.m. in the village. Mr. Gagnon in February was placed on one-year interim conditions of probation on a third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine charge.
