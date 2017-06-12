Martinsburg man accused of trespassing in Lowville apartments
While investigating a complaint of a man knocking on apartment doors waking up tenants, police said they determined Mr. Lamb had jimmied a door lock to gain access to the common area of apartments above Jeb's Restaurant on Shady Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|2 min
|apathetic
|20
|Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner...
|9 hr
|English
|17
|justin pate
|19 hr
|WHnO
|2
|what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Smart people
|28
|lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10)
|Sat
|NOSUMMER
|364
|No knock
|Sat
|snowden
|10
|Donald Trump
|Fri
|Putin
|62
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC