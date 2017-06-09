Lowville woman jailed for alleged ste...

Lowville woman jailed for alleged steak knife stabbing

Village police charged Jill C. Hirschy, 54, of 7514 Railroad St., Apt. D5, with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

