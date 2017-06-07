Lowville Planning Board OKs Kraft Hei...

Lowville Planning Board OKs Kraft Heinz pretreatment upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The village Planning Board has signed off on Kraft Heinz's plans to improve its wastewater pretreatment system after getting several outstanding issues addressed over the past month. Board members on Monday approved the addition of a 2,600-square-foot process building featuring a 33-foot-tall moving bed biofilm reactor tank and blower pad and other equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12) 1 hr Mayor 27
News Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner... 1 hr Teacher 16
Well digging? (Jun '11) 5 hr NOSUMMER 19
lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10) 5 hr NOSUMMER 364
No knock 6 hr snowden 10
Donald Trump Fri Putin 62
Fyi, dying makes u a great person! Jun 8 Amused 5
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC