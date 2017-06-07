Lowville Planning Board OKs Kraft Heinz pretreatment upgrades
The village Planning Board has signed off on Kraft Heinz's plans to improve its wastewater pretreatment system after getting several outstanding issues addressed over the past month. Board members on Monday approved the addition of a 2,600-square-foot process building featuring a 33-foot-tall moving bed biofilm reactor tank and blower pad and other equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Mayor
|27
|Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner...
|1 hr
|Teacher
|16
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|NOSUMMER
|19
|lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|NOSUMMER
|364
|No knock
|6 hr
|snowden
|10
|Donald Trump
|Fri
|Putin
|62
|Fyi, dying makes u a great person!
|Jun 8
|Amused
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC