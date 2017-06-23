Lowville octogenarian charged with leaving scene after hitting bicyclist
A Lowville octogenarian was accused of leaving the scene after hitting a bicyclist with his truck at 2:56 p.m. Thursday on East State Street. Village police charged John Repak, 89, with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to safely pass a bicycle, answerable in Lowville Village Court.
