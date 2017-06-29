Lowville man, woman face separate charges
State police charged a Lowville man and woman on separate charges at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state police station, 1 Park Drive. Bradley E. Stanford, 26, of Lowville, was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weapon, drugs allegedly found during Lowville t...
|1 hr
|Duh
|3
|Lowville man accused of harassment
|15 hr
|SCUMBAGS
|1
|prescription drugs
|15 hr
|wondering minds
|3
|Kenny
|17 hr
|Lucifer
|44
|Teachers
|Wed
|Harry Bawls
|1
|Pizzaria
|Tue
|WatsonBoys1
|6
|Lowville Couple Arrested
|Jun 26
|Yuck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC