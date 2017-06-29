Lowville man, woman face separate cha...

Lowville man, woman face separate charges

State police charged a Lowville man and woman on separate charges at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state police station, 1 Park Drive. Bradley E. Stanford, 26, of Lowville, was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

