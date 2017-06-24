Lowville man sent to prison on burglary charge
Randy W. Harten Jr., 24, of 5610 Water St., was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 3½ to 7 years in prison, $7,232.50 restitution and $375 in court fees on a charge of third-degree burglary, to which he pleaded guilty May 26. An accomplice, Rebeka A. Caplicki, 24, South James Street, Carthage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, with sentencing set for Aug. 4. Damion R. Dennee, 21, of 5651 Greig Road, Glenfield, was sentenced to four years in state prison on a charge of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, but Judge Daniel R. King recommended that he participate in the state's six-month, military-style shock incarceration program as an alternative to incarceration.
