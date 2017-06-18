Lowville man accused of forcible touching
State police charged Shawn A. Gibbs, 44, of Lowville, with forcible touching in connection with an incident on a bus or train June 7 in Turin.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|happy father's day
|1 hr
|WHnO
|4
|Tyler delaney
|12 hr
|Harry Bawls
|2
|Lowville teen accused of menacing other student...
|Sat
|Harry Bawls
|8
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
|Linda LiNdA LINDA # Watson Bar "CORNER ?"
|Jun 16
|Harry Bawls
|3
|justin pate
|Jun 13
|WHnO
|5
|Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner...
|Jun 13
|Nazi
|18
