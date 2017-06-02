Lowville hospital computer system upg...

Lowville hospital computer system upgrade expected to cost $1.5m

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A roughly $1.5 million upgrade of Lewis County General Hospital's information management system could kick off later this year, according to the hospital's director of information systems. “If all goes well, I would expect a contract by the end of this year,” Robert S. Uttendorfsky told hospital managers Wednesday.

