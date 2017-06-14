Lowville Farmers Market back after on...

Lowville Farmers Market back after one-week hiatus

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

This year's market, which kicked off the season on June 3, is expected to have 25 to 30 vendors each week, according to first-year market manager Sarah Z. Roes. “We had a great first day at the Lowville Farm and Craft Market,” Mrs. Roes said by email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowville teen accused of menacing other student... 2 hr Harry Bawls 2
justin pate 7 hr WHnO 5
Linda LiNdA LINDA # Watson Bar "CORNER ?" 7 hr KING Justis 2
News Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner... 12 hr Nazi 18
Eagles spotted 21 hr hmmmm 4
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... 22 hr Translate 11
Well digging? (Jun '11) Mon apathetic 20
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,745,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC