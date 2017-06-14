Lowville Farmers Market back after one-week hiatus
This year's market, which kicked off the season on June 3, is expected to have 25 to 30 vendors each week, according to first-year market manager Sarah Z. Roes. “We had a great first day at the Lowville Farm and Craft Market,” Mrs. Roes said by email.
