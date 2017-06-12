Lowville Dairy Barn Destroyed in Overnight Fire
Crews were called to Flat Rock Road in Lowville around 10 p.m., but by the time they got to the rural location, most of the barn was already engulfed in flames. Most of our on-demand video clips are open to all users.
