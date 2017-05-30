Lewis County General Hospital is First in Upstate New York to Launch RateMyHospital
Lewis County General Hospital is the first hospital in upstate New York to launch the leading patient feedback and service recovery tool, RateMyHospitalA . LOWVILLE, NY, USA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis County General Hospital today launched RateMyHospital A , the real-time, mobile patient relationship management tool throughout its outpatient facilities.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|6 hr
|Fellowdodgedriver
|6
|Lowville bridge
|6 hr
|Tammy
|22
|Fyi, dying makes u a great person!
|Sun
|Go Go
|3
|Donald Trump
|Fri
|Paul
|57
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|May 24
|Maple guy
|18
|what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12)
|May 22
|Cancer
|25
|The PROM (May '12)
|May 20
|Harry Bawls
|45
