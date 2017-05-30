Lewis County General Hospital is First in Upstate New York to Launch RateMyHospital

Lewis County General Hospital is the first hospital in upstate New York to launch the leading patient feedback and service recovery tool, RateMyHospitalA . LOWVILLE, NY, USA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis County General Hospital today launched RateMyHospital A , the real-time, mobile patient relationship management tool throughout its outpatient facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.