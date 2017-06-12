Lewis County considering grant applic...

Lewis County considering grant application to assist Lowville depot renovation

Monday Jun 12

Lewis County officials may apply for state grant funding to help the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living renovate an old train depot on Jackson Street for office space. “They're a growing organization,” Lewis County Economic Development Director Eric J. Virkler told county legislators Tuesday during a Community Development Block Grant hearing.

