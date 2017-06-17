Jreck Subs franchisee oversees corpor...

Jreck Subs franchisee oversees corporation

Saturday Jun 17

A local Jreck Subs franchisee will manage the corporation until U.S. District Court, Utica, issues a final order of forfeiture against Christopher M. Swartz, who has agreed to surrender his ownership interests as part of a plea agreement resulting in wire fraud and tax evasion convictions. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement that the agency and Peter J. Whitmore, who owns four Jreck Subs restaurants with Mark A. and Sally M. Rice, have a “memorandum of understanding” that Mr. Whitmore will oversee the company until marshals are directed to sell Jreck Subs' intellectual property rights and franchisee royalty payments.

