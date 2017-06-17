Informal group formed to help coordinate Lewis anti-drug efforts
An informal group has formed to help coordinate anti-drug efforts in Lewis County, from Port Leyden to Harrisville and everywhere in between. “I was very pleased with the passion and the commitment to the community,” Patricia M. Fralick, Lewis County's community services director, said after the group's inaugural meeting Thursday.
