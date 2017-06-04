Horse group assists Lowville ambulance squad upgrade project
Lewis County Search & Rescue's plans to upgrade its crew headquarters recently got a boost from a group of horse enthusiasts. Friends of Otter Creek Horse Trails, a non-profit group that assists the state Department of Environmental Conservation with trail maintenance and repairs, on Thursday donated $1,000 to the ambulance squad based in Lowville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|3 hr
|Willie
|59
|lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Let's Try Somethi...
|363
|Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner...
|14 hr
|Harry Bawls
|14
|Fyi, dying makes u a great person!
|16 hr
|Amused
|5
|No knock
|18 hr
|Shawn Idiot
|8
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|18 hr
|Phil McCracken
|9
|Linda LiNdA LINDA # Watson Bar "CORNER ?"
|Wed
|WHnO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC