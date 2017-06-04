Horse group assists Lowville ambulanc...

Horse group assists Lowville ambulance squad upgrade project

Saturday Jun 3

Lewis County Search & Rescue's plans to upgrade its crew headquarters recently got a boost from a group of horse enthusiasts. Friends of Otter Creek Horse Trails, a non-profit group that assists the state Department of Environmental Conservation with trail maintenance and repairs, on Thursday donated $1,000 to the ambulance squad based in Lowville.

Lowville, NY

