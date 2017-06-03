Glenfield man sentenced to jail time for marijuana, gun possession

A Glenfield man on Thursday in Lewis County Court was sentenced to jail time for illegally possessing marijuana and a gun. Patrick R. Delles, 29, was sentenced to 15 months in county jail, had his driver's license suspended for six months and must pay $250 in court fees on charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, to which he pleaded guilty Jan. 20. Mr. Delles was accused of illegally possessing marijuana and a rifle Oct. 13 in the town of Martinsburg.

