Glenfield BOCES students tackle tiny house project
There are 2 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from Sunday Jun 25, titled Glenfield BOCES students tackle tiny house project. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:
Carpentry students at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center for the past six months have undertaken a “tiny” project that will continue into the next school year. “I'm trying to get the outside finished off so it can be displayed over the summer,” instructor Jared Zehr said of a tiny house that students have been working on since Christmas break.

#1 Sunday Jun 25
Ive been looking for something like this. Financially, its all I can afford. Its this or being homeless, again. Please let us know how or if we can purchase one of these.

#2 Monday Jun 26
My mistake. I see its being Auctioned off.

