Former Turin judge not liable for shortfall, appellate court affirms

Appellate judges have affirmed a 2016 ruling that the town of Turin's former judge should not be financially liable for a more than $38,000 shortfall in the Town Court account. The state Supreme Court's Fourth Appellate Division state Supreme Court by a 5-0 ruling upheld Judge Hugh A. Gilbert's decision to deny a town claim against former Judge James E. Chase based on judicial immunity.

