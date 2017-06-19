Firefighters rescue glider operator f...

Firefighters rescue glider operator from tree in town of Lewis

Volunteer firefighters on Saturday evening rescued an “air glider” operator after his machine got caught in a tree on his property off Fish Creek Road in the town of Lewis. West Leyden firefighters at 8:19 p.m. were called to the scene and the operator denied he was injured but requested assistance getting down, according to Lewis County Emergency Services Director Robert A. MacKenzie III.

