Firefighters rescue glider operator from tree in town of Lewis

Volunteer firefighters on Saturday evening rescued an “air glider” operator after his machine got caught in a tree on his property off Fish Creek Road in the town of Lewis. West Leyden firefighters at 8:19 p.m. were called to the scene and the operator denied he was injured but requested assistance getting down, according to Lewis County Emergency Services Director Robert A. MacKenzie III.

