Family, police search for Cortland man who disappeared in the Adirondacks

1 hr ago

Family members and police have asked the public for help finding a man who went missing in the Adirondacks over two weeks ago. Kenneth W. McCall, 24, disappeared in Diana, Lewis County around 4 a.m. on June 13, said the Lewis County Sheriff's Office .

