Decorative clock installed at Lowvillea s four-corners intersection

Village crews and a worker from Verdin Bells & Clocks in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday morning installed a four-faced decorative clock at the four-corners intersection, capping off a year-long fundraising effort. “I'm speechless,” Lowville Lions Club President Sheree A. Vora said.

