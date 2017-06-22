Decorative clock installed at Lowvillea s four-corners intersection
Village crews and a worker from Verdin Bells & Clocks in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday morning installed a four-faced decorative clock at the four-corners intersection, capping off a year-long fundraising effort. “I'm speechless,” Lowville Lions Club President Sheree A. Vora said.
