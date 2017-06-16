Carthage hospital to close skilled nursing unit
Carthage Area Hospital's skilled nursing unit has succumbed to the harsh long-term care environment, and will close as soon as its remaining 23 residents have new homes. The state Department of Health approved Friday the closure plan, submitted in late March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny
|2 hr
|Michelle
|13
|Donald Trump
|2 hr
|Willie
|63
|Lowville teen accused of menacing other student...
|Jun 19
|Harry Bawls
|10
|happy father's day
|Jun 18
|WHnO
|4
|Tyler delaney
|Jun 18
|Harry Bawls
|2
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
|Linda LiNdA LINDA # Watson Bar "CORNER ?"
|Jun 16
|Harry Bawls
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC