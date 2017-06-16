Carthage hospital to close skilled nu...

Carthage hospital to close skilled nursing unit

Friday Jun 16

Carthage Area Hospital's skilled nursing unit has succumbed to the harsh long-term care environment, and will close as soon as its remaining 23 residents have new homes. The state Department of Health approved Friday the closure plan, submitted in late March.

